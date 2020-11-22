Radford women's basketball team eyes perimeter-oriented attack

McGuire is still mulling over the other three starting spots.

Rainford (6.4 ppg) and guard Bryonna McClean (5.5 ppg) are returning starters.

Wilson averaged 7.8 points and sank a team-high 58 3-pointers off the bench last year. She has been slowed by a knee injury in practice.

"Getting her healthy … is going to be very, very important because I think she's a really good player," McGuire said.

Radford tied for second in the Big South in scoring defense (58.0 ppg) last year, but McGuire said this year's team is not yet as strong defensively as he would like.

"It's just [about] learning to play with a level of effort and concentration defensively that you have to play at to be really, really good," he said.

Radford ranked third in the Big South in rebounding margin last season, but Nunley is no longer at center.

"This team has to really buy into blocking out," McGuire said. "If we play four-guard lineups maybe, we have to rebound as a unit."

Five of last year's top seven scorers are back, although a go-to scorer has not emerged in practice.

"We still have a lot of returners from last year that played a lot of good minutes," Rainford said. "It might not be just one person [leading the team in] scoring every time. … I think it's going to be pretty even across the board."

