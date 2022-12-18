Radin shines as Dawgs breeze to 7th straight win

MACON, Ga. – Dillon Radin scored twice as Roanoke took command in the second period and defeated Macon 5-2 on Saturday night at the Macon Centreplex.

The Rail Yard Dawgs (12-4-2) won their seventh straight game behind goals from CJ Valerian, CJ Stubbs and Billy Vizzo and 24 saves from goaltender Austyn Roudebush. David Nippard scored both goals for Macon (2-13-2).

The Dawgs return to action Wednesday night at Knoxville, where they will look to match their longest winning streak in franchise history.

Roanoke and Knoxville are part of a three-way tie for second place in the SPHL along with Evansville. Peoria sits atop the standings, two points ahead of that group.