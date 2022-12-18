 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Northwest ACE Hardware
top story

Radin shines as Dawgs breeze to 7th straight win

  • 0
Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy)

MACON, Ga. – Dillon Radin scored twice as Roanoke took command in the second period and defeated Macon 5-2 on Saturday night at the Macon Centreplex.

The Rail Yard Dawgs (12-4-2) won their seventh straight game behind goals from CJ Valerian, CJ Stubbs and Billy Vizzo and 24 saves from goaltender Austyn Roudebush. David Nippard scored both goals for Macon (2-13-2).

The Dawgs return to action Wednesday night at Knoxville, where they will look to match their longest winning streak in franchise history.

Roanoke and Knoxville are part of a three-way tie for second place in the SPHL along with Evansville.  Peoria sits atop the standings, two points ahead of that group.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert