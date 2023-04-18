The image from 50 weeks ago is seared into Josh Nenadal’s memory.

The Roanoke forward, down to one knee on the Berglund Center ice, watched Peoria captain Alec Hagaman hoist the President’s Cup trophy in celebration. Nenadal felt the Rail Yard Dawgs, through their strong postseason play, should have been the ones celebrating.

“That was tough, especially against a team who we really battled with for four games,” Nenadal said after Tuesday’s practice. “I would say probably the best team we played in SPHL history. We learned a lot from that. I think that’s the biggest thing is we learned how to play the right way — going to the net, doing the dirty things — and I think we’ve catapulted from that last year to bring it into this season.”

Those snapshots have fueled the Rail Yard Dawgs throughout the current season. Now, they have an opportunity to return the favor to the Rivermen in the semifinal round and continue on their quest to atone for unfinished business.

Roanoke and Peoria open the President’s Cup Playoff semifinal round at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday inside the Berglund Center. The best-of-three series will shift to Peoria for the final two games of the series slated for Friday and Sunday.

“It’s what we wanted,” forward Mac Jansen said. “Something that the guys keep saying in the locker room is, ‘Remember that feeling from last year.’ You just use it as fuel and we’ll take it to them.”

Nenadal and Jansen have repeatedly spoken of “unfinished business” fueling the Rail Yard Dawgs this season. The veterans felt the team played well enough in the championship series to win the title but missed opportunities (like allowing a third-period lead to evaporate in the decisive fourth game) were ultimately what kept them from their goal.

The team’s season-long goal was immediately noticed by forward Jordan Xavier when he signed a professional tryout contract with the Rail Yard Dawgs on March 28.

Roanoke hosted Peoria three days later in the first meeting between the teams since the championship round. Xavier scored twice in the March 31 win, while the Rivermen won the following day.

“I kind of picked up on that even before I played a game here,” Xavier said. “The whole ‘unfinished business’ mantra and motto has been with us all year and my entire time here. You can definitely get a huge sense that the boys are fired up for this one.”

Peoria and Roanoke each claimed sweeps in their quarterfinal series. The Rivermen did so without right wing Marcel Godbout and Southern Professional Hockey League defenseman of the year Zach Wilkie.

Godbout was activated from the 21-day IR and is available for the semifinal series, while Wilkie remains out with a knee injury.

Godbout is one of 10 players on Peoria’s roster who have scored at least 10 goals and dished out at least 10 assists.

Hagaman leads the team with 24 goals and 37 assists.

“They’re really quick, they’re really physical and they’ve got a lot of skill,” Xavier said of Peoria. “I think up and down the lineup they’re really strong.”

Rivermen coach Jean-Guy Trudel told the Peoria Journal Star that Roanoke forward Gehrett Sargis is the Rail Yard Dawgs’ best player, and it is difficult to argue his assessment.

Sargis, signed in late March, has scored 10 goals in 10 games with the Rail Yard Dawgs. He has scored in six straight games and has posted a point in eight consecutive contests.

“I love the way Sarg is playing,” Rail Yard Dawgs coach Dan Bremner said.

Defenseman Roshen Jaswal, another late-season pickup who has played valuable minutes, said Tuesday that the team hasn’t “even played our best hockey.”

That statement came after Roanoke dominated its quarterfinal series against Evansville. The Rail Yard Dawgs won 4-2 and 4-0, and goalie Austyn Roudebush recorded his third shutout victory of the season in the Game 2 triumph.

“I think they performed really well. I think they got better as the series went,” Bremner said. “I thought obviously our home game, our home crowd carried us quite a bit. That game Saturday night was very strong defensively. We didn’t give up many opportunities and that’s what wins this time of year.”