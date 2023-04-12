Roanoke began its transition into playoff mode over the final few weeks of the regular season.

It was a simple calculus made by coach Dan Bremner to get the players focused on preparing for the new season that is the President’s Cup Playoffs. He simply wanted to remind his group that anything can happen in the postseason, especially since the Rail Yard Dawgs stunned the Southern Professional Hockey League and reached last season’s championship round as the No. 8 seed.

“I don’t think there should be any difference. It’s a new season,” Bremner said at Tuesday’s practice. “If anybody proved that, it was us last year — that it’s a new season and anything’s possible.”

The Rail Yard Dawgs were the underdogs last season on the way to the championship appearance. That isn’t the case this season after they secured home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs for the first time in team history.

“We’re obviously super proud of that fact,” defenseman Matt O’Dea said. “We’re planning to exploit all the advantages of it and take care of business here.”

Roanoke opens the best-of-three quarterfinal round on the road against fifth-seeded Evansville at 8 p.m. Thursday. The series shifts to the Berglund Center for Saturday’s second game, and then an if-necessary contest Sunday in Roanoke.

“We’re going in with the mentality of underdogs all the way,” Bremner said.

Roanoke enters the postseason coming off a thrilling 3-2 win over Knoxville that secured the No. 4 seed. The Rail Yard Dawgs overcame an early deficit with stellar play over the final two periods to lock in the home-ice advantage.

It was the type of play that characterized the Rail Yard Dawgs’ play over the final three weeks of the regular season. They went 5-2-1 over the stretch.

“I think the chemistry is coming back to where we were last year. I know we have a lot of returners who have felt that chemistry click at the right time, and I think we saw that this weekend,” right wing Josh Nenadal said. “I know it was a slow start in Macon [in a 6-5 win on April 6], but battling a hard opponent like Knoxville, I think those are two really hard-fought games and you just see the chemistry building with all the returners we have.”

The Rail Yard Dawgs returned plenty of firepower from last season’s team, led by the trio of Nick Ford, Mac Jansen and CJ Stubbs.

Ford led the team with 54 points and Jansen tied for the team lead with 19 goals during the regular season.

O’Dea was one of nine players to score at least 10 goals in the regular season, and he was the only defenseman to reach the mark.

“We have a lot of fire, we have a lot of energy,” O’Dea said, adding the team played with the mentality of unfinished business.

Austyn Roudebush returned for his third season with the Rail Yard Dawgs and delivered the best campaign of his career. He posted career bests of 24 wins and 939 saves, highlighted by his 40-save performance in the regular-season finale.

“I trust him in net more than anybody,” Nenadal said of Roudebush. “I think he’s proven it time and time again.”

The matchup with Evansville will be the first of the season between the teams.

The Thunderbolts are led by forward Brandon Harrogate, who was named to the SPHL all-rookie team Wednesday. He finished the season with 42 points and four game-winning goals.

The Thunderbolts went 20-8 at home this season. Three of those losses came in the final four games.

“It’s about us,” Bremner said. “We’ve shown this year when we’re dialed in and we’re on the same page, we can dominate any team on the ice.”