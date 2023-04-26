The nerves Roanoke felt have dissipated. Same with the hype and abundance of energy that came with the President’s Cup semifinal series against Peoria.

The Rail Yard Dawgs scaled the proverbial mountain that was the top-seeded Rivermen. The team that couldn’t lose at home against the Rail Yard Dawgs finally succumbed.

Roanoke has replaced those feelings from the semifinals with calmness. It isn’t about simply going onto the ice to get revenge anymore. Now, the Rail Yard Dawgs can complete the mission they began at the beginning of the season.

“There was a lot of pressure in this organization with it being ‘Finals or bust.’ That’s not an easy thing to do,” right wing Mac Jansen said in a virtual interview Wednesday. “It’s really a proud moment. This organization has come a long way and we’ve been through a lot. We’re just trying to finish some of that unfinished business.”

Roanoke, fresh off its conquest of Peoria, has an opportunity to bring home the first President’s Cup in the organization’s history. The fourth-seeded Rail Yard Dawgs open the best-of-five finals at 8 p.m. Thursday against second-seeded Birmingham in Game 1 at the Pelham Civic Complex.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position to compete for that and we’re looking forward to the battle,” Rail Yard Dawgs coach Dan Bremner said.

Bremner admitted Wednesday that the three-game series against Peoria featured a Roanoke team that was nervous. There were times when there was too much energy, which led to inconsistent play, and it showed the most in a Game 2 loss that forced the deciding Game 3.

Those nerves were squashed quickly 15 seconds into Game 3 with Josh Nenadal’s go-ahead goal. The early advantage allowed the Rail Yard Dawgs to play with confidence and poise that are hallmark traits for this season’s team.

“It was an awesome feeling to get that weight off our shoulders,” Nenadal said.

The Rail Yard Dawgs enter the finals as one of the Southern Professional Hockey League’s hottest teams. They have won eight of their last 11 games and scored at least three goals in each of those contests.

Right wing Nick DeVito leads all playoff players with eight points (five goals and three assists), and he’s coming off a five-goal performance in the semifinal series against Peoria.

“He’s been a crucial role in this run,” Jansen said of DeVito. “It’s great to see him have the success, all the boys are really proud of him and we’re just hoping he can keep that steam rolling through the finals because that would be really clutch.”

Gehrett Sargis scored two of his five playoff goals in the first period of the Game 3 win at Peoria.

The Rail Yard Dawgs boast the league’s top three players in plus/minus in postseason action (Nenadal, Stephen Alvo and DeVito), and Alvo has dished out six assists.

“We’re playing Dawgs hockey,” Nenadal said, “and we firmly believe in that room when we play Dawgs hockey not many people can beat us.”

Roanoke and Birmingham met four times in the regular season. The teams split the high-scoring series that featured a total of 29 goals.

The Bulls have a balanced attack. Jake Pappalardo, Carson Rose, Michael Gillespie and Scott Donahue have scored three goals apiece this postseason, and those four have accounted for 12 of the team’s 18 playoff goals.

“You give them an edge and they’ll take it immediately. We’ve really got to manage our defensive side of the puck,” Bremner said. “… I think the biggest challenge is how quickly a game can get out of hand. You think you have them handled and then next thing you know they’ll pop two or three if you sleep on them. It’s going to be 60 minutes plus of focus every game, which is a tall task to ask of these guys. I think we’re ready for it.”

Gillespie ranked third in the league with 27 regular-season goals, and he ranked seventh with 60 points.

“We’re going to be as physical as we can,” Nenadal said. “We’re going to play our style of hockey, we’re not going to go above and beyond what we do, we’re going to elevate our game to the circumstance and we’re going to do what we do.”

Birmingham is 4-0 at home this postseason but has lost its road contests against Fayetteville in the quarterfinals and Huntsville in the semifinals.

Roanoke’s goal is to take at least one of the first two games on the road and have an opportunity to claim the series at the Berglund Center in Games 3 and 4.

The Rail Yard Dawgs have only played at home twice this postseason and won both contests.

“The sole focus is on the first game,” Nenadal said. “I think we saw through the first two series for us when we get off on a good foot in that first game, the series is kind of in our hands. That’s all we’re focusing on right now — the first five minutes of that first game.”