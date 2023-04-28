Roanoke was held scoreless a mere three times in the regular season. The Rail Yard Dawgs’ potent offense frequently scored at will and converted on power play chances.

Birmingham slowed down Roanoke on Friday night to guarantee the President’s Cup Finals will last at least four goals.

Matt Wiesner scored nine minutes into the game for the go-ahead goal, Austin Lotz recorded 33 saves, and the Bulls claimed a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the Finals at Pelham Civic Center.

Roanoke and Birmingham are tied at a game apiece in the best-of-five series. That guarantees the two games slated for the Berglund Center will be played Monday and Tuesday nights. Both games start at 7:05 p.m.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hadn’t been held without a goal since a 4-0 loss at Knoxville on March 17.

They responded from that scoreless outing by scoring two or more goals in 14 of the next 15 games, and the stretch included a streak of 12 consecutive games scoring multiple goals entering Friday’s Finals contest.

Lotz recorded 13 saves in the third period and helped hold the Rail Yard Dawgs to a 0-for-4 performance on the power play.

Birmingham did not score on its three power play chances.

Wiesner found the back of the net off an assist from Zac Masson and Stefan Brucato at the 8:47 mark of the first period to put the Bulls ahead 1-0.

Wiesner assisted on Artur Terchiyev’s goal early in the third period that served as an important insurance goal.

Austyn Roudebush scored 26 saves for Roanoke.

Roanoke’s Stephen Alvo was suspended for Game 2 by the Southern Professional Hockey League earlier Friday. Alvo was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at the 4:56 mark of the third period in Thursday’s Game 1. The SPHL suspended Alvo under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline.

The series shifts to Roanoke for Games 3 and 4. The Rail Yard Dawgs are 2-0 at home this postseason, while the Bulls are winless on the road this postseason.