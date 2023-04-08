Roanoke scored three goals in a three-minute span in the second period to take the lead Saturday evening.
It was a flurry that was backed up by Austyn Roudebush’s play in goal and locked up home-ice advantage for the Rail Yard Dawgs in the quarterfinal round of the President’s Cup Playoffs.
Matt O’Dea, Gehrett Sargis and Josh Nenadal scored during the second-period run to give Roanoke a 3-2 win over Knoxville to conclude the regular season inside the Berglund Center.
The win secured the No. 4 seed for the Rail Yard Dawgs (32-19-5) for the SPHL playoffs. They will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-three series against fifth-seeded Evansville.
Roudebush recorded his 24th victory of the season with 39 saves on 41 chances.
The Ice Bears (32-22-3) got on the board first with goals from Bailey Conger and Rex Moe in the opening 28 1/2 minutes. Knoxville took 36 shots on goal in the first two periods, but it was held to six shots on target in the final period.
O'Dea scored at the 15:12 mark of the second period. Sargis scored the game-tying goal less than two minutes later, and Nenadal put the go-ahead tally into the net at the 18:25 mark of the period.