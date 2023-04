Jack Berry had 25 saves to help the visiting Peoria Rivermen beat the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 6-4 on Saturday night at the Berglund Center.

Austin Weesley of Peoria (36-14-4) scored just 77 seconds into the game. Nick DeVito of Roanoke (30-18-5) tied the game 3:41 into the first period. Mike Gelatt of Peoria scored at the 9:59 mark, but Gehrett Sargis tied the game at 2 with a power-play goal at the 11:27 mark of the first.

Vadim Vasjonkin of Peoria scored 8:09 into the second period. Nick Ford of Roanoke scored a power-play goal at the 13:36 mark to tie the game at 3. Joe Widmar scored on a power play to give Peoria a 4-3 lead in the second period.

Alec Hagaman of Peoria scored on a power play to extend the lead to 5-3 at the 13:39 mark of the third period. Dom Marcinkevics scored for Roanoke 26 seconds later. Jordan Ernst of Peoria put the puck into an empty net in the final 90 seconds.

Roanokeā€™s Austyn Roudebush had 21 saves.

Roanoke will host Macon at 7:05 p.m. Thursday..