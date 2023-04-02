Jack Berry had 25 saves to help the visiting Peoria Rivermen beat the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 6-4 on Saturday night at the Berglund Center.

Austin Weesley of Peoria (36-14-4) scored just 77 seconds into the game. Nick DeVito of Roanoke (30-18-5) tied the game 3:41 into the first period. Mike Gelatt of Peoria scored at the 9:59 mark, but Gehrett Sargis tied the game at 2 with a power-play goal at the 11:27 mark of the first.

Vadim Vasjonkin of Peoria scored 8:09 into the second period. Nick Ford of Roanoke scored a power-play goal at the 13:36 mark to tie the game at 3. Joe Widmar scored on a power play to give Peoria a 4-3 lead in the second period.

Alec Hagaman of Peoria scored on a power play to extend the lead to 5-3 at the 13:39 mark of the third period. Dom Marcinkevics scored for Roanoke 26 seconds later. Jordan Ernst of Peoria put the puck into an empty net in the final 90 seconds.

Roanoke’s Austyn Roudebush had 21 saves.

Roanoke will host Macon at 7:05 p.m. Thursday..