Roanoke faced a three-goal deficit with 14 minutes remaining Thursday night against Macon.

It was erased in seven minutes.

The Rail Yard Dawgs stormed back to force a shootout, Jordan Xavier was the only player who found the back of the net in the penalty period, and Roanoke claimed a 6-5 victory over the visiting Mayhem at the Berglund Center.

It marked the first shootout win for the Rail Yard Dawgs (31-18-5) since Feb. 28, 2020.

Brody Claeys stopped all five of Macon’s shootout attempts. He entered and recorded 14 saves in relief of Austyn Roudebush, who recorded 9 saves on 12 shots.

Gehrett Sargis scored twice for Roanoke. Mac Jansen, who set a new franchise record for games played (179), sparked the comeback with his 19th goal of the season at the 8:41 mark of the third period.

Nick Ford scored early in the third period and Alex DiCarlo tallied the game-tying goal at the 12:57 mark of the third period.

Ben Churchfield stopped 37 of 42 shots for the Mayhem (13-37-5).