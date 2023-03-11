HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Austyn Roudebush had 19 saves to help the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs shut out the Huntsville Havoc 4-0 in Southern Professional Hockey League action Friday night.

Dom Marcinkevics scored two goals for Roanoke (26-15-4).

Roshen Jaswal scored his first goal as a Dawg to give his team a 1-0 lead 14:20 into the game.

Nick Ford scored on a partial breakaway 4:49 into the second period. Marcinkevics scored 34 seconds later to extend the lead to 3-0.

Huntsville (28-15-2) emptied its net at the 15:00 mark of the third period for a total of three minutes and 37 seconds. Marcinkevics put the puck in the empty net for his second goal of the game.

Huntsville’s Max Milosek had 17 saves.

The teams were set to meet again Saturday night in Huntsville.