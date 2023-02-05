The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs beat the Pensacola Ice Flyers 6-2 in Southern Professional Hockey League action Saturday night at the Berglund Center.

Roanoke (21-10-3) had lost four straight games, including three in a row to Pensacola (19-16).

Mac Jansen of Roanoke scored 8:53 into the first period to tie the game at 1. Dillon Radin and Billy Vizzo scored to extend the lead to 3-1 entering the second period.

Radin scored 8:28 into the second to extend the lead to 4-1. Ivan Bondarenko scored his second goal of the night to cut the lead to 4-2 at the 10:08 mark of the period.

Stephen Alvo scored Roanoke’s second power-play goal at the 4:50 mark of the third. Vizzo scored at the 7:20 mark.

Tom Aubrun had 22 saves for Roanoke.

Roanoke, which is tied for third place, will host Fayetteville at 10:35 a.m. Thursday.