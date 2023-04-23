Roanoke has played this season with the mantra of “unfinished business.”

The Rail Yard Dawgs’ mission has been to get back to the President’s Cup Playoffs championship series and finally hoist the trophy.

Beating Peoria to reach the SPHL championship series? It made it that much sweeter.

Gehrett Sargis and Nick DeVito scored two goals apiece as Roanoke advanced to the President’s Cup championship series for the second consecutive season with a 5-3 win over Peoria in Game 3 of their semifinal series Sunday evening at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois.

The fourth-seeded Rail Yard Dawgs will face either second-seeded Birmingham or third-seeded Huntsville in the finals. The Bulls hosted the Havoc in Game 3 of their semifinal series Sunday, and it ended after press time.

The Southern Professional Hockey League will release the dates and times for the championship series at a later date.

Roanoke snapped a nine-game road losing streak against the Rivermen with Sunday’s victory, and in the process atoned for last season’s loss to Peoria in the championship series.

Josh Nenadal scored 15 seconds into Sunday's game to give the Rail Yard Dawgs a dream start.

Sargis scored two goals in a three-minute stretch later in the period to put the Dawgs ahead 3-0.

DeVito, who scored all three of Roanoke's goals in Friday’s loss, tallied an insurance goal in the second period that put the Dawgs ahead 4-1.

Peoria’s Alec Baer and Nick Neville scored in the third period to trim the deficit to 4-3.

DeVito capped his five-goal semifinal round with an empty-netter with 26 seconds remaining in regulation.

Austyn Roudebush recorded 37 saves for Roanoke.