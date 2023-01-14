Rail Yard Dawgs win at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Josh Nenadal scored 6:40 into the third period to give the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs a 3-2 win over the Fayetteville Marksman on Friday night.

Roanoke (18-7-2), which won its third straight game, remained in first place in the Southern Professional Hockey League after Friday's games.

Fayetteville (15-11-2) saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.

Bryan Moore scored 1:50 into the second period to give the Marksmen a 1-0 lead, but Nick Ford tied the game 13:46 into the second. Taylor McCloy scored less than a minute later to give the Marksmen a 2-1 lead.

Stephen Alvo scored to tie the game 17:25 into the second.

The Marksmen were 0 of 6 on the power play in the game. Roanoke killed off three Fayetteville power plays in the third period. There was an 88-second span in the third in which the Marksmen had a two-man advantage, but the Marksmen could not take advantage.

The teams were set to meet again Saturday night at Fayetteville.