Salem starter Jose Ramirez only had one clean inning Thursday night against Columbia.
The right-hander gave the fans plenty of reasons to raise their drinks over his career-long six innings.
Ramirez allowed one run, stranded four runners on base and was a main reason for the Fireflies going 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position as the Red Sox claimed a 4-1 win at Carilion Clinic Field.
Salem (14-15), playing under the moniker BeerMongers as part of the fan-favorite Thirsty Thursday promotion, took the lead for good with a two-run sixth inning. Karson Simas scored on a wild pitch and Miguel Bleis scored the second run on an error.
Ramirez (1-1) scattered five hits, allowed one run, walked one and struck out two.
Felix Cepeda recorded his first save of the season by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.
Frank Mozzicato suffered the loss for the Fireflies (18-12).