Luis Ravelo picked the right time to snap his longest hitless streak of the season.

The Salem second baseman rattled off three hits Tuesday night, including the go-ahead RBI double with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Red Sox held on for a 5-4 win at Lynchburg.

Ravelo’s sixth double of the season into the right-field corner allowed Cutter Coffey to score the go-ahead run in the ninth.

It capped Ravelo’s 3-for-3, two-RBI performance after he had gone hitless over his previous three games.

Hillcats second baseman Juan Benjamin (2 for 3) led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a ground-rule double. Jonathan Brand (2-0) finished off his 1 2/3-inning outing by retiring the next three batters and preserving the victory.

The Red Sox (18-16) won for the seventh time in the last nine games.

Ravelo’s second-inning single gave Salem a 4-0 lead.

The Hillcats (17-18) scored three times in the eighth inning to tie the game.

Robert Lopez had a two-run single, and Guy Lipscomb scored on Jose Devers’ sacrifice fly. Jordan Brown was thrown out at home on Devers’ sacrifice fly attempting to score the go-ahead run.