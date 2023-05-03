Salem Red Sox middle infielder Luis Ravelo isn’t the prototypical cleanup hitter. He had driven in 34 runs over 337 at-bats over two-plus seasons with Boston’s rookie league affiliates and Salem.

Ravelo certainly looked the part of a middle-of-the-lineup hitter Tuesday night.

Ravelo drove in a career-high five runs and Salem snapped a four-game losing streak with a 12-2 victory over Fayetteville at Carilion Clinic Field.

Ravelo had a two-run single in Salem’s three-run first inning and then added a bases-clearing double in a six-run eighth inning.

The Red Sox (10-11) scored eight runs over their final two at-bats.

The Woodpeckers (9-12) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Narbe Cruz’s two-run homer.

Salem starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (2-1) settled in and pitched through the fifth inning. He allowed two earned runs on three hits, walked one and struck out one.