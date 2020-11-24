Rebuilding year for Radford men's basketball team

Star guard Carlik Jones, who shined for Radford the past three seasons, decided in April to join Louisville as a graduate transfer. He averaged 20.0 points and 5.5 assists last season, earning Big South player of the year honors.

"We didn't anticipate it being this much of a rebuilding year. We thought we'd have Carlik back … and we would be pretty good," Mike Jones said. "But when he decided to transfer, it obviously gave us an opportunity to kind of revamp everything.

"What better three years could we have had with Carlik? He gave a lot to our program. He put us in a position to be successful like that. He's got to make a decision that's best for him and his family, and I applaud that."

Radford will also miss the rest of last year's starting lineup — All-Big South first-team guard Travis Fields, who averaged 13.1 points as a senior; Donald Hicks, who averaged 7.4 points as a senior; Devine Eke, who averaged 6.5 points as a graduate transfer; and Devonnte Holland, who averaged 6.3 points as a senior.

"We had a veteran team," Mike Jones said. "There are a lot of holes to fill.