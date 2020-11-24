Rebuilding year for Radford men's basketball team

The last three years were certainly glorious for the Radford men's basketball team.
The 2017-18 team won 23 games, captured the Big South tournament and won a game in the NCAA Tournament.
Two seasons ago, Radford won 22 games and tied for the Big South regular-season title.
Last season, the Highlanders won 21 games and again tied for the Big South regular-season crown. They would have played in the NIT had that tournament not been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But all five starters from last year's team are gone.
The Highlanders are starting over.
"It's a good thing I keep my head cut bald. You can't see the amount of gray," said Radford coach Mike Jones, whose team opens the season Wednesday at Virginia Tech.
"But it's also exciting, because you've got a group who doesn't really know a lot about college basketball. So you can teach them what it is that they need to know. They're learning it from scratch.
"But it also can be frustrating at times just because the learning curve is slower when you have so many new guys. But this year is a different year. We knew that we were going to have a whole new team and we were going to have extreme patience."
Star guard Carlik Jones, who shined for Radford the past three seasons, decided in April to join Louisville as a graduate transfer. He averaged 20.0 points and 5.5 assists last season, earning Big South player of the year honors.
"We didn't anticipate it being this much of a rebuilding year. We thought we'd have Carlik back … and we would be pretty good," Mike Jones said. "But when he decided to transfer, it obviously gave us an opportunity to kind of revamp everything.
"What better three years could we have had with Carlik? He gave a lot to our program. He put us in a position to be successful like that. He's got to make a decision that's best for him and his family, and I applaud that."
Radford will also miss the rest of last year's starting lineup — All-Big South first-team guard Travis Fields, who averaged 13.1 points as a senior; Donald Hicks, who averaged 7.4 points as a senior; Devine Eke, who averaged 6.5 points as a graduate transfer; and Devonnte Holland, who averaged 6.3 points as a senior.
"We had a veteran team," Mike Jones said. "There are a lot of holes to fill.
"I'm interested to see who are going to be the guys that can fill those holes, that can step up. It's a big thing. It's kind of like going from an assistant coach to a head coach — you think you know, but you really don't know till you get there. These guys, they've been role players and now they're asked to be main guys. It remains to be seen if they're going to be able to figure that out."
The Highlanders, who lost the top eight scorers from last year's team, have been picked sixth out of 11 teams in the Big South's preseason poll.
"We're just here to prove people wrong," fourth-year junior Chyree Walker said. "We have a bunch of good character guys who are gritty."
Radford High School graduate Quinton Morton-Robertson, who averaged 1.3 points and 5.9 minutes as a freshman last year, will start at point guard.
"He got to practice against those all-conference guards last year," Jones said. "He's shown that he understands how to run a team. He's gotten better defensively."
Freshmen Fah'Mir Ali and Xavier Lipscomb will also see action at point guard. One of them might start alongside Morton-Robertson.
"We'd love to be able to play two point guards on the floor, like we've done over the last few years," Jones said.
In addition to Ali and Lipscomb, the other options to start on the wing are junior Josiah Jeffers, who averaged 7.7 minutes last year; junior-college transfer Dante Moses; Jordan Hemphill, who sat out last year after transferring from Division II member Central Oklahoma; freshman Keishon Porter; and nonscholarship player Bryan Hart, a graduate transfer from Division II member Clayton State.
"I'm going to play them all … between now and the middle of January to see who can do the job," Jones said.
Walker, who averaged 3.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 11.2 minutes last year, will start at power forward.
"He's a pretty consistent rebounder," Jones said. "We certainly need somebody who can do that."
Lewis Djonkam, a fourth-year junior who averaged 2.8 points and 12.7 minutes last season, will start at center.
Dravon Mangum, who sat out last year after transferring from Charlotte, will also see action at power forward.
"He's going to be a dynamic player for us," Jones said.
Shaquan Jules, a transfer from Division II member USC Aiken, will also get playing time inside. He received an NCAA waiver to play this season without having to sit out a year.
Radford's visit to Tech on Wednesday will be the teams' first duel in three years. Jones is among the Black coaches around the country who will wear a white towel over his shoulder Wednesday in honor of the late Georgetown coach John Thompson.
