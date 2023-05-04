Salem only had three hits that drove in runs Wednesday night against Fayetteville.

Five wild pitches, three throwing errors and a pair of groundouts were more than enough for the Red Sox to produce runs.

Salem capitalized on the Woodpeckers’ miscues to claim a 12-5 win in the second game of the six-game series at Carilion Clinic Field.

Karson Simas went 2 for 5 with RBI singles in the sixth and eighth innings. Juan Chacon added an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Those were Salem’s only three hits in the 17 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

The Woodpeckers (9-13) helped Salem bring in runs by issuing 12 walks, throwing 10 wild pitches, committing four errors and hitting two batters.

Ryan Zeferjahn (1-0) pitched a scoreless fifth inning to pick up the win for the Red Sox (11-11).