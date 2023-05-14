Albert Feliz scored Ahbram Liendo on a ground-ball single to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Salem Red Sox beat Columbia 9-8 on Sunday at Carilion Clinic Field in walk-off fashion.

The Red Sox (16-16) won their fourth game in wrapping up the six-game Carolina League series against the visiting Fireflies (19-14).

Jonathan Brand (1-0) earned the win, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Roman Anthony went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Salem. Allan Castro and Yorberto Mejicano each hit solo home runs in the fifth off Columbia reliever Marcus Olivarez. Castro's homer tied the game at 5, and Mejicano's blast put Salem ahead.

The Sox later rallied after falling behind 8-6. Anthony's RBIs single in the eighth trimmed the deficit to 8-7. Liendo tied it in the ninth on a fielder's choice that scored Castro, who reached on a wild pitch strikeout to lead off the inning, advanced on a walk and stole third.

Salem will travel to Lynchburg for a six-game series that begins Tuesday.

Columbia 10, Salem 8

The Fireflies took advantage of a catcher’s interference and an error to spark a three-run ninth inning as they rallied to defeat the Red Sox on Saturday night.

Salem, which allowed only one hit in Friday night’s win, surrendered eight hits and issued 11 walks Saturday. Red Sox relief pitcher Felix Cepeda (1-1) did not surrender an earned run in the ninth inning and suffered the loss.

Karson Simas went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two stolen bases. He had a sacrifice fly in the second inning, and added a two-run double as part of Salem’s five-run sixth inning when the Red Sox took a 8-7 lead.

Juan Chacon went 4 for 4 with an RBI double in the first inning.