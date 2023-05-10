Salem didn’t need a hit to post its second walk-off victory of the season.

The Red Sox took a page from The Edgar Winter Group and grabbed a “Free Ride.”

Luis Ravelo drew a one-out walk with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to force in the winning run as Salem opened its six-game series against Columbia with a 6-5 victory Tuesday evening at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Red Sox (13-14) drew three consecutive walks (one intentional) to end the game.

Roman Anthony led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on a balk. Cutter Coffey, who had the walk-off single in Salem’s 5-4 win over Lynchburg on April 21, was intentionally walked to put two batters on.

Allan Castro and Ravelo drew back-to-back full-count walks to force in Anthony to end the game.

The Fireflies (17-11) tied the game in the top of the ninth on Levi Usher’s RBI groundout.