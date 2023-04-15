Carolina was limited to one hit over four of its six at-bats in the opener of Saturday’s home doubleheader against Salem.

The third and fourth innings, however, were enough to snap Salem’s four-game winning streak.

The Mudcats scored six times on five hits in the third and fourth innings to claim a 6-2 win over the Red Sox in Zebulon, North Carolina.

Tayden Hall drove in three runs, highlighted by a two-run double in the third inning that tied the game. He drew a bases-loaded walk as part of the three-run fourth.

Red Sox starter Luis Perales (0-2) suffered the loss. He allowed three earned runs on four hits, walked four and struck out three over 2 1/3 innings.