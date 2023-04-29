Carter Young’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted Delmarva to a 4-3 Carolina League win over Salem in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Perdue Stadium.

Luis Ravelo gave the Red Sox a 3-2 lead with his one-out solo homer in the top of the sixth.

That was Salem’s only hit in the seven-inning game. The Red Sox (9-9) drew seven walks.

Salem relief pitcher Marques Johnson walked the bases loaded. Young connected with one out to score Elio Prado and Douglas Hodo III for the game-tying and go-ahead runs.

Deivy Cruz, who allowed Salem to score runs in the fifth and sixth innings, pitched a perfect seventh for the victory.