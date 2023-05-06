Salem brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning for the second straight night.

The Red Sox, like Friday night, failed to produce with runners in scoring position.

Fayetteville closer Ian Foggo recorded the final three outs on seven pitches with a runner at second base, and the Woodpeckers claimed a 5-3 win over the Red Sox on Saturday evening at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Red Sox (11-14) had one hit with runners in scoring position Friday night. They went 2 for 14 on Saturday, with three at-bats in the ninth inning failing to move Cutter Coffey from second base.

The Woodpeckers (12-13) used a three-run third inning to take a 3-1 lead and they never trailed again.

Zachary Cole went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Fayetteville.

Luis Ravelo, Lyonell James and Yorberto Mejicano had two hits apiece for Salem.

Red Sox reliever Railin Perez (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits, walked one and struck out two over 2 2/3 innings of relief.