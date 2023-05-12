Columbia only managed to hit two balls into the outfield Friday night. Both were caught for routine flyball outs.

That is the type of stranglehold a quartet of Salem pitchers had on the Fireflies.

Jedixson Paez, Luis De La Rosa, Caleb Bolden and Railin Perez combined on a one-hitter and struck out 19 as the Red Sox claimed a 7-1 victory at Carilion Clinic Field.

Paez struck out six and allowed the lone hit in three scoreless innings.

De La Rosa (2-2) picked up the win with three innings of scoreless relief. He walked three and struck out six.

Bolden allowed the lone run in the seventh inning on two walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch.

Perez was perfect in his two innings of relief and struck out the final five batters he faced.

Brennon McNair led off the top of the third inning with a single to record the lone hit for the Fireflies (18-13).

The Red Sox (15-15) got all the scoring they needed with a two-run second inning.

Ahbram Linedo two-run triple in seventh inning as part of a 3-for-4 performance.

Enderso Lira went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Luis Ravelo went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.