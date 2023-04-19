Juan Chacon and Allan Castro each went 3 for 4, four Salem pitchers kept Lynchburg’s offense in check, and the Red Sox claimed a 5-2 matinee victory Wednesday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Miguel Bleis’ two-run single sparked a four-run fifth inning that gave the Red Sox (6-5) a 5-1 lead.

Jose Ramirez, Ryan Fernandez (1-0), Luis De La Rosa and Caleb Bolden combined on a five-hitter. Fernandez pitched a perfect fifth, while Bolden picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The teams opened the series Tuesday night with the Hillcats claiming a 15-12 win.

Lynchburg stole 11 bases on 11 attempts, including a double steal that led to Maick Collado scoring in the third inning.

Collado went 4 for 5 with three RBIs.

The Hillcats (5-6) led 11-0 before Salem scored eight runs in the fifth. The lead grew to 14-8 when the Red Sox tallied four runs in the seventh.

Ahbram Liendo went 4 for 5, Bleis added three hits, and both players drove in two runs.