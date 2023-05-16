Allan Castro’s eighth-inning RBI double extended Salem’s lead to three runs Tuesday evening.

It also brought the tarp onto the field as the rain began pouring in Lynchburg. Play never resumed.

Castro’s hit was the final at-bat of the game and secured the Red Sox a 3-0 win to open the six-game series in the Hill City.

The game was called with two outs in the top of the eighth inning because of rain.

Three Salem pitchers combined on a five-hitter, held the Hillcats (17-17) to 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine batters on base.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, a fourth-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, picked up his third win in his last four starts and improved to 3-1 this season. He scattered three hits, walked four and struck out three over five scoreless innings for the Red Sox (17-16).

Luis De La Rosa allowed two hits, walked one and struck out one in a scoreless sixth inning.

Brock Bell picked up his first save of the season with a perfect seventh inning.

Ahbram Liendo broke a scoreless tie with a fifth-inning double that scored Juan Chacon.

Hillcats starter Parker Messick (2-1) allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven over five innings to suffer the loss.

Lyonell James went 2 for 3 and scored an eighth-inning run on a wild pitch, and Castro followed later in the frame with the game-ending hit.