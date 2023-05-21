Three Salem pitchers combined to hold Lynchburg to one hit over the final 5 1/3 innings and the Red Sox methodically clawed back from an early deficit to claim a 9-6 win Sunday to close the six-game Carolina League series in Lynchburg.

Luis Talavera, Marques Johnson and Brock Bell faced a combined two over the minimum.

Talavera entered with the Red Sox (19-19) trailing 6-4 and was perfect over 2 1/3 innings. Johnson allowed two base runners in a scoreless seventh, and Bell (2-1) struck out one in two perfect innings to record the win.

Salem trailed 5-1 after the first inning. The Red Sox cut the deficit to one in the second inning, tied the game in the fifth, and then took the lead for good in the ninth.

Cutter Coffey’s two-run single put the Red Sox ahead 8-6 in the ninth and he scored on Lyonell James’ ground ball.

Jordan Brown’s two-run homer capped the five-run first inning for the Hillcats (20-19).

The Red Sox return to Carilion Clinic Field and open a six-game series Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against Fredericksburg.

Lynchburg 3, Salem 0

The Red Sox didn’t have many scoring opportunities in Saturday’s rain-shortened game at Lynchburg.

Salem only had runners in scoring position in one inning Saturday, which came in the fifth, and it wasn’t able to capitalize in a loss to the Hillcats.

Enderso Lira led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on Albert Feliz’s walk.

Hillcats starter Austin Peterson (1-3) needed four pitches to record three outs to escape the jam. He scattered five hits, walked two and struck out six over five innings.

Wuilfredo Antunez had an RBI triple and scored on Guy Lipscomb’s single to put the Hillcats ahead 2-0 in the first inning.

Jose Devers’ fourth-inning double scored Lipscomb for the three-run advantage.

Red Sox starter Luis Perales (0-3) allowed three earned runs on four hits, walked two and struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings.

The game was called in the bottom of the seventh because of inclement weather.