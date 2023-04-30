Salem left-hander Noah Dean was lifted early in his first three starts because of high pitch counts.

That continued Saturday evening when the Old Dominion product was unable to get out of the first inning.

Dean surrendered two runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter, he struck out two and threw 32 pitches over 2/3 innings. Delmarva used the early advantage for a 4-2 win in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Perdue Stadium.

The Shorebirds (12-7) added two more runs in the fourth inning for insurance runs that extended their winning streak over the Red Sox (9-11) to four games.

Dean pitched a season-long 3 2/3 innings and did not allow a run in an April 15 start at Carolina.

He allowed three earned runs in starts that lasted less than three innings against Delmarva on April 7 and Lynchburg on April 22.

Salem cut the early deficit in half in the second inning Saturday when Albert Feliz scored on a wild pitch.

Miguel Bleis led off the fifth inning with his second triple of the season. He scored on Allan Castro’s groundout to trim Salem’s deficit to two runs.

Luis Ravelo went 3 for 4 for Salem.

Sunday’s series finale was postponed because of inclement weather. The game is tentatively scheduled to be made up in June when the Shorebirds visit Salem.

The Red Sox begin a 12-game homestand at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday when they host Fayetteville to open the teams’ six-game series.