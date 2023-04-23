Salem jumped out to a three-run lead over Lynchburg for the second consecutive game.

The Red Sox made sure the lead stood up Sunday afternoon to conclude the six-game series.

Lyonell James’ two-run double highlighted Salem’s six-run third inning as the Red Sox claimed a 10-1 Carolina League victory over the Hillcats at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Red Sox (8-7) took a 3-0 lead after the first inning and then used the big third inning to seize control.

Allan Castro, Cutter Coffey and Juan Chacon had two hits apiece for Salem.

Salem’s four pitchers combined to allow five hits and strike out seven.

The only run-producing hit for the Hillcats (7-8) was Jordan Brown’s solo homer to lead off the fifth inning.

Red Sox starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (1-1) allowed one earned run on four hits, walked two and struck out four over five innings.

Relief pitchers Luis De La Rosa, Michael Valera and Brock Bell combined to allow one hit over the final four innings.

Hillcats starter Braunny Munoz (1-1) took the loss. He allowed nine runs (six earned) on six hits over two innings.