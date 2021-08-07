Reed's gem clinches division title for Pulaski

PULASKI -- Luke Reed fired a complete-game two-hitter with 16 strikeouts, and the Pulaski River Turtles clinched the Appalachian League East Division title with a 9-1 victory over the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Friday night at Calfee Park.
John Bay went 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs for Pulaski (32-21), which will travel to Greeneville, Tennessee, on Monday night to face the Flyboys for the Appalachian League championship.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today