Reed's gem clinches division title for Pulaski
Reed's gem clinches division title for Pulaski

PULASKI -- Luke Reed fired a complete-game two-hitter with 16 strikeouts, and the Pulaski River Turtles clinched the Appalachian League East Division title with a 9-1 victory over the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Friday night at Calfee Park.

John Bay went 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs for Pulaski (32-21), which will travel to Greeneville, Tennessee, on Monday night to face the Flyboys for the Appalachian League championship.

