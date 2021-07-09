 Skip to main content
River Turtles blast Bristol, 13-4
River Turtles blast Bristol, 13-4

PULASKI – John Bay had four hits and three RBIs, while Ryan Johnson and Ross Lovich homered to lead the Pulaski River Turtles to a 13-4 victory over the Bristol State Liners on Thursday night at Calfee Park.

Zac Capps and Carter Lyles combined for five innings of scoreless relief for Pulaski (17-11).

