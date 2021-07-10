River Turtles complete sweep of Bristol

PULASKI – Irvin Escobar roped three doubles and drove in two runs to lead the Pulaski River Turtles to a 10-4 victory over the Bristol State Liners on Friday night at Calfee Park.
Ross Lovich homered for Pulaski (18-11), which swept the two-game series.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
