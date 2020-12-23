Roanoke Catholic, Patrick Henry athletic communities stunned by death of 18-year-old Kawuan Ray

The year 2020 has been a bad one by almost any standard.
To students at Roanoke Catholic and Patrick Henry high schools, the few remaining days can't get much worse.
Students, faculty and administrators on both campuses were stunned Tuesday night with the news that star athlete Kawuan Ray died suddenly earlier that evening shortly after returning home from a Patrick Henry basketball practice.
PH basketball coach Jack Esworthy said Ray took part in a one-hour practice Tuesday afternoon. Esworthy said he was told by one of his assistant coaches that the 18-year-old senior experienced a health emergency while showering at home.
Ray was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where efforts to revive the young athlete failed.
"It's sad," Esworthy said Tuesday night. "He was just a nice kid."
Ray was a three-sport star at Roanoke Catholic during his first three years in high school, earning VISAA Division III football player of the year honors as a sophomore in 2018 after helping the Celtics win the state championship.
However, Ray was unable to complete the 2019-20 basketball season, and he missed his junior year of track and field last spring after he developed some health problems that required him to be hospitalized in Roanoke and later at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Roanoke Catholic athletic director Matt Peck said doctors advised Ray for health reasons to enroll for his senior year at a school that offered virtual learning.
With Roanoke Catholic requiring five-day, in-person classes, Ray transferred to Patrick Henry.
Peck was at Carlion for personal reasons Tuesday when he learned of Ray's death.
"I left my phone in the car and came out to a bunch of missed calls and text messages that Kawuan had passed away," he said. "I'm still kind of at a loss.
"I know he was at PH, but he will always be a Celtic for us."
Ray started at running back and defensive end for Roanoke Catholic, helping the Celtics to VISAA state championships in 2017 and 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2019.
He averaged 13.7 yards per carry for his career and finished his junior season with 1,034 yards and 18 touchdowns on 84 attempts.
Ray also won 2018 VISAA Division II track and field titles in the long jump and triple jump while placing third in the 100-meter dash.
"I've been AD for nine years, and no disrespect to any other athlete, he was the best I've ever seen," Peck said.
"His athletic accolades speak for themselves, but when you get to know him, he [had] just a huge smile that lit up a room. He wasn't one of those kids that let all those accolades get to his head. He was friends with everybody."
Ray first surfaced on the athletic radar in the Roanoke Valley as a seventh-grade football player at James Madison Middle School.
Peck said he was standing with Roanoke City Schools director of athletics F.L. Slough watching Madison play Roanoke Catholic in a middle-school game when Ray jumped off the screen.
"I said, 'Who is that kid?' " Peck recalled. "He was man among boys."
While Ray earned the nickname "Manchild" as a seventh-grader, local youth coach Howard Tucker first saw him as a talented but very raw youngster.
"The first time I gave him a football, we didn't know who he was," Tucker said. "When we got the equipment on him, somebody came up to tackle him and he just jumped over the guy and took off running. We said, 'Whoa! That couldn't have been real. Then he did it again.
"The first time we put him in a game, he probably dribbled the ball three times before he got control of it. He picked it up and scored a touchdown."
Patrick Henry football coach Alan Fiddler said Ray likely would have started for the Patriots as a freshman.
Instead, Ray enrolled at Roanoke Catholic.
Peck long will remember the day that Ray's mother, Toyloanda Thomas, brought the youngster to his office in the summer of 2017.
"We often look at the summers as Christmas, because you never know who might walk through that door," Peck said. "I'll never forget the day he and his mom walked through that door.
"I didn't know when he walked through that door that this was "Manchild." It was surreal that this kid of this caliber was looking to come to Roanoke Catholic."
Fiddler said Ray took part in some of Patrick Henry's offseason workouts and was planning to play for the Patriots in the delayed 2020-21 season beginning in February.
Ray was offered a full football scholarship by Division II UVa-Wise over the summer, and Fiddler said the senior had been talking to a junior college program recently.
"We had just talked to a junior college Friday, trying to go that route to see if he could get back to the type of D-I level," Fiddler said.
However, Ray's hospitalization and time away from sports had prevented the young athlete from being in peak condition.
"He was struggling to get in shape," Esworthy said. He put on a lot of weight this summer.
"He was showing improvement. He was still crazy athletic, but the Kawuan I know is the chiseled body from the ninth grade."
Esworthy said Ray did not complain about any health problems. Ray told the PH coach he had not contracted COVID-19, the PH coach said.
"I asked him that," Esworthy said. "He said, 'No, I didn't have COVID.' All he said to me was 'I was real sick last spring.' He was just apologizing to me for being out of shape."
Esworthy said he allowed Ray to miss several recent basketball practices to work some shifts at a part-time job that the senior wanted to maintain after the season ended.
"He was trying to get his work schedule straight," the PH coach said. "He said, 'I don't want to burn any bridges, Coach. I need this job after football.' "
Esworthy mulled over Ray's statement
" 'I don't want to burn bridges for my job,' " he repeated. "What 18-year-old says that?
Fiddler said the last time he saw Ray was Friday when the star athlete helped Patrick Henry cafeteria workers distribute food to students to take home for the Christmas holiday.
"They needed help because it was about three weeks of food to take home," Fiddler said. "He was really humble. Everybody liked him.
"You do have a lot of emotions. You just don't what to think. You feel for his family and his teammates."
Peck said Ray had his best academic year at Catholic as a junior and seemed headed for a bright future.
"He always a good head on his shoulders and was very mature for a kid his age, Peck said. "He always made good decisions. It's hard. I had a lot of tears today."
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123