Roanoke Catholic, Patrick Henry athletic communities stunned by death of 18-year-old Kawuan Ray

"I asked him that," Esworthy said. "He said, 'No, I didn't have COVID.' All he said to me was 'I was real sick last spring.' He was just apologizing to me for being out of shape."

Esworthy said he allowed Ray to miss several recent basketball practices to work some shifts at a part-time job that the senior wanted to maintain after the season ended.

"He was trying to get his work schedule straight," the PH coach said. "He said, 'I don't want to burn any bridges, Coach. I need this job after football.' "

Esworthy mulled over Ray's statement

" 'I don't want to burn bridges for my job,' " he repeated. "What 18-year-old says that?

Fiddler said the last time he saw Ray was Friday when the star athlete helped Patrick Henry cafeteria workers distribute food to students to take home for the Christmas holiday.

"They needed help because it was about three weeks of food to take home," Fiddler said. "He was really humble. Everybody liked him.

"You do have a lot of emotions. You just don't what to think. You feel for his family and his teammates."

Peck said Ray had his best academic year at Catholic as a junior and seemed headed for a bright future.

"He always a good head on his shoulders and was very mature for a kid his age, Peck said. "He always made good decisions. It's hard. I had a lot of tears today."

