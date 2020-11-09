Roanoke native Charles Thornhill was part of mid-'60s integrated Michigan State powerhouses

Michigan State's 1965 and 1966 football teams were noteworthy for two reasons.
They were champions.
And they were integrated.
The late coach Duffy Daugherty recruited Black players, particularly Black players from the segregated South, to play for his Spartans.
One of those players was the late Charles Thornhill, who was one of the Roanoke area's greatest athletes of the 1960s. The Lucy Addison High School graduate started at linebacker for the Spartans from 1964-66.
A 90-minute documentary about how Daugherty built those Michigan State teams will air on the Big Ten Network at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The film, "Through the Banks of the Red Cedar," was written and directed by Maya Washington. Her father, former NFL receiver Gene Washington, was one of the Black stars on those Michigan State teams.
"We were the first fully integrated college football team in the country at that level," Gene Washington, 75, said in a phone interview from his Minnesota home.
"Before Duffy Daugherty's [mid-1960s] teams, you only saw maybe one or two African-American players at a northern insitution, and sometimes out west," Maya Washington said in a phone interview from California. "This is really important history that they were all a part of."
Michigan State was awarded a share of the national championship in both 1965 and 1966.
Gene Washington said he was a "very, very close" friend of Thornhill, who died in 2006.
"Without his contribution, I don't think we would've won those championships," he said. "He was so difficult to block, and he was so strong.
"Even if he was knocked off his feet, he was so quick at getting back up again … and still making the tackle."
Former NFL running back Clinton Jones, who was also one of the Black stars on those teams, said Thornhill was a dear friend.
"It was quite a shock for a lot of the guys coming from the South, coming north and being in an environment that's totally opposite from the environment that they were raised [in]," Jones, 75, said in a phone interview from his California home. "Every week, I was trying to encourage him … to stick it out."
Daugherty steered the Spartans from 1954-72.
Tom Shanahan, who wrote a book about the 1960s Michigan State teams called "Raye of Light," told The Chicago Tribune in 2015 that Daugherty recruited 44 Black players from the South to Michigan State during his time at the school.
The 1966 team had 20 Black players — an unprecedented number at that time. Eleven were starters.
"We had this kind of utopia," said Jones, who was recruited out of Cleveland. "Guys could come and be in an environment where they could be a human being … and associate with people outside of their own ethnicity."
Washington was recruited out of the Houston area.
"I played in complete segregation down in Texas," he said. "Duffy would come down and put on coaching clinics for all of the Black coaches in the area."
"[Daugherty] maintained these relationships with Black coaches, and that's how he was able to have eyes on the ground in the African-American high schools," Maya Washington said.
Other Black stars on those teams included the late NFL defensive end Bubba Smith, who was from Texas, and the late rover George Webster, who was from South Carolina.
The starting quarterback on the 1966 squad was Jimmy Rae, a Black player recruited out of North Carolina.
Tuesday marks the television debut of the documentary, which has been shown at film festivals and colleges the past few years.
Maya Washington said Thornhill is mentioned at the end of the documentary, when Jones discusses teammates who have died.
Thornhill died in Lansing, Michigan, of heart arrhythmia at the age of 62.
The 5-foot-10 Thornhill was known as "Big Dog" during his high school career, when he became the first Black player to be named the most outstanding back in the Roanoke Valley by the Roanoke Touchdown Club.
His nickname changed to "Mad Dog" at Michigan State because of the ferocity that he played with, said Jones.
"He was probably the strongest guy on the team, even though he wasn't the biggest," Jones said. "His tackling, … he was like a torpedo.
"One time we were in the student union, and Bubba … used to like to tease the players. … Dog picked him up with one hand around his waist and threw him against the wall."
Thornhill grew up in the Lincoln Terrace projects.
"The whole community took part in our well-being growing up," Thornhill said in a 1999 interview with The Roanoke Times.
Thornhill was a running back and linebacker at Addison. He was the city-county scoring champ as a junior and senior.
In those days, the white teams played at Victory Stadium on Fridays and the Black teams on Saturdays.
"Segregation was going on, but we did have a few white people come out to watch us play," Thornhill said in a 2005 Roanoke Times interview. "Blacks had to sit on one side and the whites had to sit on the other side.
"People in Roanoke, Black and white, were very supportive of me."
The late Alabama coach Bear Bryant was the guest speaker at the Roanoke Touchdown Club banquet when Thornhill was honored as the most outstanding back of 1962. Thornhill was planning to accept a scholarship offer from Notre Dame, but Bryant advised him to pick Michigan State.
"When he spoke, it was like a god speaking," Thornhill said in 1999.
As a Spartans junior, Thornhill teamed with All-Americans Smith and Webster on a stingy defense that led the nation in scoring defense in 1965.
"Whenever teams … wanted to run away from George Webster or Bubba Smith, Charlie was always there to pick up the slack," Gene Washington said. "We had probably the finest defense in the history of college football, … and Charlie was very instrumental."
The Spartans went 10-1 in 1965, losing to UCLA in the Rose Bowl. The Spartans were named national champs by several polls, including the UPI coaches poll.
Thornhill had a team-high 102 tackles and made the All-Big Ten first team as a senior, when the Spartans went 9-0-1. The team ended the season with a 10-10 tie against Notre Dame in a game that is known as the "Game of the Century."
The Spartans again won the Big Ten title in 1966 but under league rules could not make a second straight Rose Bowl appearance. The Spartans were picked as national champion by several organizations, including the National Football Foundation.
