Roanoke native Charles Thornhill was part of mid-'60s integrated Michigan State powerhouses

The 5-foot-10 Thornhill was known as "Big Dog" during his high school career, when he became the first Black player to be named the most outstanding back in the Roanoke Valley by the Roanoke Touchdown Club.

His nickname changed to "Mad Dog" at Michigan State because of the ferocity that he played with, said Jones.

"He was probably the strongest guy on the team, even though he wasn't the biggest," Jones said. "His tackling, … he was like a torpedo.

"One time we were in the student union, and Bubba … used to like to tease the players. … Dog picked him up with one hand around his waist and threw him against the wall."

Thornhill grew up in the Lincoln Terrace projects.

"The whole community took part in our well-being growing up," Thornhill said in a 1999 interview with The Roanoke Times.

Thornhill was a running back and linebacker at Addison. He was the city-county scoring champ as a junior and senior.

In those days, the white teams played at Victory Stadium on Fridays and the Black teams on Saturdays.