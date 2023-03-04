PELHAM, Ala. — Troy MacTavish scored 4:01 into overtime to give the Birmingham Bulls a 5-4 win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in Southern Professional Hockey League action Friday night.

Spencer Kennedy scored 38 seconds into the game for Roanoke (25-15-4). Nick Ford added a goal for Roanoke 2:25 into the game. But the Bulls (29-14-3) scored the final three goals of the first period for a 3-2 lead.

Dillon Radin of Roanoke tied the game 2:54 into the second. But Scott Donahue scored a power-play goal to give the Bulls a 4-3 lead at the 17:45 mark of the second.

Matt O'Dea of Roanoke tied the game 6:36 into the third period.

Brody Claeys had 44 saves for Roanoke. Birmingham’s Austin Lotz had 25 saves. Roanoke went 1 for 4 on the power play, while the Bulls were 3 of 8.

Roanoke will visit Huntsville on March 10.