Roanoke’s victories in the President’s Cup quarterfinal and semifinal rounds featured stellar third-period play. Those triumphs had a mix of late scores and outstanding play in front of the net.

“We have that 60-minute mentality where we just keep going,” right wing Mac Jansen said Wednesday. “We like our identity as a third-period team.”

That identity was on display against Birmingham on Thursday night in Game 1 of the President’s Cup Final in Alabama.

Nick Ford and Matt O’Dea scored third-period goals to give the Rail Yard Dawgs the lead for good, Austyn Roudebush recorded 25 saves, and Roanoke claimed a 4-2 win to open the SPHL finals inside Pelham Civic Center.

The Rail Yard Dawgs claimed a critical road win to open the best-of-five championship series. The series was set to continue Friday night in Birmingham, and then it shifts to the Berglund Center for Game 3 at 7:05 p.m. Monday.

Birmingham was one of the Southern Professional Hockey League’s best home teams to close the regular season. The Bulls were 12-2 over their final 14 regular-season home games and were a sterling 4-0 at home in the postseason.

The Rail Yard Dawgs ended Birmingham’s home winning streak by scoring the final three goals Thursday night.

Jason Lavallée scored on the power play early in the second period to tie the game at 2.

Ford scored early in the third for the go-ahead goal and O’Dea added an insurance goal with a little less than 15 minutes remaining.

Roudebush recorded 15 saves in the third period.

Birmingham struck early when Jake Pappalardo scored 29 seconds into the game for a 1-0 advantage.

Roanoke kept attacking and finally struck when Stephen Alvo scored his first postseason goal off an assist from Alex DiCarlo to even things up at the 4:32 mark of the first period.

The teams exchanged power-play goals in the second period. Birmingham’s Scott Donahue scored 83 seconds into the frame, and Lavallée found the back of the net less than five minutes later.

Ford, in addition to his go-ahead goal, assisted on goals by Lavallée and O’Dea.