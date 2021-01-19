Roanoke Valley running community mourns passing of longtime coach, official Joe LaRocco

For the coaches and officials who work at large track and field meets on an annual basis, the long days are like reunions.

They see familiar faces in the same places.

"The people that really dive into it and get involved with it just stay involved," Cave Spring coach Tommy Maguire said Tuesday.

"The meets, it's unlike a game that's just two hours. We're there for several hours. There's a lot of camaraderie with our sport. It is like a reunion."

Joe LaRocco was a key figure on local and state running scene for nearly 50 years as an athlete, coach and meet official.

There is a void on the track today.

LaRocco died Sunday at age 67 after suffering a heart attack.

"Joe was right at my father's age," Maguire said. "My father's been helping me do meets for years. It's a big reason why we do them, the help I get from my family. Joe LaRocco has been like family.

"This ... I know it caught me off guard."

A Salem native and a 1976 Roanoke College graduate, LaRocco still held seven school cross country or track and field career records when he was inducted into the Maroons' Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.