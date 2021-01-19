Roanoke Valley running community mourns passing of longtime coach, official Joe LaRocco

For the coaches and officials who work at large track and field meets on an annual basis, the long days are like reunions.
They see familiar faces in the same places.
"The people that really dive into it and get involved with it just stay involved," Cave Spring coach Tommy Maguire said Tuesday.
"The meets, it's unlike a game that's just two hours. We're there for several hours. There's a lot of camaraderie with our sport. It is like a reunion."
Joe LaRocco was a key figure on local and state running scene for nearly 50 years as an athlete, coach and meet official.
There is a void on the track today.
LaRocco died Sunday at age 67 after suffering a heart attack.
"Joe was right at my father's age," Maguire said. "My father's been helping me do meets for years. It's a big reason why we do them, the help I get from my family. Joe LaRocco has been like family.
"This ... I know it caught me off guard."
A Salem native and a 1976 Roanoke College graduate, LaRocco still held seven school cross country or track and field career records when he was inducted into the Maroons' Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.
He coached at Bassett High School before becoming a teacher and coach at Cave Spring.
He coached boys and girls outdoor track and field, indoor track and cross country for a combined 31 seasons at Cave Spring, earning six coach of the year honors.
LaRocco helped Cave Spring's David Garlow win the 1980 VHSL Group AAA boys cross country individual championship.
His final year in coaching was 1993.
"He was kind of a jack of all trades," Maguire said. "He actually had a hand in coaching [future NFL stars] Ronde and Tiki Barber. He was a big influence on those guys in the sport of track and field.
"He was always my go-to guy," Maguire said. "He was a wealth of information. They guy knew the sport inside-out."
Maguire said he might not be coaching at Cave Spring had it not been for LaRocco.
"I owe him a lot," Maguire said. "He got me the job. At Cave Spring when the schools split, I was looking for a position right out of college. He got me an interview with our principal, Martha Cobble.
"It turned into a coaching job and eventually turned into a teaching job."
LaRocco was known for many years as a USATF and VHSL official, overseeing countless major college and high school events throughout the state.
Former Roanoke Times sports writer Ray Cox said he encountered LaRocco returning from one of those college meets on a cold winter night at a convenience store in Christiansburg.
Cox's car had broken down when LoRocco approached the shivering scribe.
LaRocco offered Cox a ride all the way Bonsack.
"He said, 'That's not far, and he drove me straight home," Cox said. "It's one of the nicest things anybody has ever done for me in my journalistic career."
LaRocco retired from teaching in 2013, but he never stopped working.
He officiated 33 consecutive ODAC championship meets and 25 consecutive VHSL state meets.
He remained active in a local running group, the Star City Striders.
Maguire said LaRocco was planning to officiate the VHSL Class 3, 2 and 1 state cross country meets at Green Hill Park in April.
LaRocco also served the Roanoke Valley's youth as member of the local Eagle Scout Board of Review, a group that mentors young men who reach the final step in becoming an Eagle Scout.
"He was intent on speaking with these candidates on the importance of honor and integrity," retired physician and former Eagle chairman Reif Kessler said.
"He was a scout when he was a teenager. He worked for the scouts as a district executive for several years after he got out of college."
Longtime Staunton River track and cross country coach Joe Curcio had a friendship with LaRocco that began in scouting and lasted 44 years.