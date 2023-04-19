Roanoke right wing Josh Nenadal gave the Rail Yard Dawgs a B-minus for their performance in the opener of the President’s Cup Playoffs semifinal round against Peoria. Areas in which Roanoke has thrived throughout the season — communication, support and overall energy — weren’t up to the team’s standard.

The Rail Yard Dawgs, despite their flaws over 60 minutes Wednesday, matched the Rivermen’s physicality. Two quick goals in the second period and Austyn Roudebush’s stellar third-period play in front of the net sent Roanoke to Peoria with a lead in the best-of-three series.

Roudebush made 16 saves in the final period, highlighted by his strong play with Peoria going to an empty net over the final two minutes, and Roanoke claimed a 3-2 win before an announced crowd of 3,012 inside the Berglund Center.

“They’re not always going to be the 4-0 win where we’re tic-tac-toeing guys. Sometimes you’ve got to get greasy, sometimes you’ve got to get lucky,” Nenadal said. “I think that’s the best part about it.”

Roanoke’s 1-0 lead in the series means the Rail Yard Dawgs have to win one of the next two games at Peoria in order to advance to the President’s Cup championship series for a second straight season. The second game of the series is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Friday.

That means the Rail Yard Dawgs will have to win at Peoria for the first time in four seasons.

Roanoke has lost eight consecutive road games at Peoria, and the last triumph came in the 2019 quarterfinal round on April 12, 2019. That win clinched the series.

This season’s version of the Rail Yard Dawgs hope history can repeat itself.

“Nobody wants to play three games if you don’t have to,” Roanoke right wing Nick DeVito said. “We’re up 1-0, let’s take care of business in Game 2 and move on to the next round.”

The Rail Yard Dawgs only attempted three shots in the final period. Those shots came in the final four minutes as Peoria controlled the puck in the offensive end and tried to find the smallest of creases in Roudebush’s defense.

Roudebush stood his ground. He made 16 third-period saves and finished with 32 for the game.

Peoria emptied its net and had an extra attacker for the final two minutes, but Roudebush turned back every attack.

“We did a great job of making sure we cleared them out of the house,” DeVito said, “and Bushie’s one of the best goalies in the league, if not the best goalie in the league, so it made it a lot easier for us.”

Defenseman CJ Valerian even broke his stick and lost a glove helping defend the net.

“I think any playoff push that anybody makes down the stretch to win a trophy at the end of the year, there’s going to be sacrifices like that,” Nenadal said. “A lot of guys ate pucks that I’m sure they didn’t want to eat necessarily. It hurts, but winning hurts sometimes. You’ve got to do it if you want to be a champion.”

Nenadal scored the go-ahead goal at the midway point of the second period off an assist from Jason Lavallée and Stephen Alvo.

Lavallée delivered the crossing pass that perfectly set up Nenadal’s shot from the right wing.

The roles were reversed less than two minutes earlier when Nenadal set up Lavallée for a shot from the left wing on a power play that tied the game at 2-all.

“I thought we got some opportunities that hemmed them in the zone a little bit, which we did a great job stretching the neutral zone and getting right back into the offensive zone,” Roanoke coach Dan Bremner said. “In the second period, we took advantage of the opportunities we got.”

Peoria goalie Jack Berry nearly allowed a third second-period goal seconds later, but he made a beautiful glove save on CJ Stubbs’ shot.

Berry finished with 19 saves.

“Obviously missed the one that Stubbs had right after that would have put us up two,” Bremner said. “but the two we scored were huge and it was just guys capitalizing on those opportunities.”

Bremner said the win was “ugly,” and he repeated the word for good measure. He lamented a first period in which Peoria took an early lead on a short-handed goal, and he felt the team’s ability to communicate and fill in on support when attacking were not where they needed to be in order to advance to the championship series.

Roanoke scored on the power play to answer Peoria’s first goal, with Nick Ford delivering a one-timer into the top left corner of the net, and the Rivermen took a lead into the first intermission on Marcel Godbout’s power-play goal.

The Rail Yard Dawgs responded in the second period. Roudebush made the lead hold up in the third to put Roanoke one win away from another championship series appearance.

“All year long I’ve given this team so much credit and they deserve so much credit,” Bremner said. “They’ve proven over and over again that they’re never done. You know to start a game that way and to bend and then find a way, you’ve got to be happy with the result. We’re looking for better on Friday.”