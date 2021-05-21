Roanoke's Ha in 2nd after first round of Scott Robertson golf tournament

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 event to be canceled last spring, junior golfers from around the country have returned to the Roanoke Valley this weekend for the 37th Annual Scott Robertson Memorial Tournament.
A field of 167 participants in four age divisions will be hitting the links at the Roanoke Country Club for the three-day event, which began with the first round on Friday morning. Among those in the field will be 30 of the top 100 junior boys in the age 15-18 division and 22 of the top 100 girls in the 15-18 division.
“Last year’s field was shaping up to be incredibly strong and fortunately that rolled over into this year,” tournament administrator Debbie Ferguson said. “It reminds me a lot of the 2006 field, which had 10 young men who went on to play on the PGA Tour.”
Among the participants in 2006 were 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Blacksburg High School graduate Lanto Griffin.
Even with the postponement of last year’s tourney, interest in this year’s event remained high. Tournament officials received just over 500 applications for 165 available spots and when the field was completed a total of 27 states had at least one representative along with 10 countries.
“ Junior golf shut down for four or five months and they didn’t get to come and see us. We didn’t know if they had forgotten about us, but they hadn’t,” Ferguson said.
After Friday’s play, Megha Ganne, a native of Holmdel, New Jersey, leads in the girls 15-18 division after posting a round of 5-under 66. Ganne, who has verbally committed to play at Stanford, came into the week as the nation’s top-ranked junior golfer, according to Junior Golf Scoreboard.
Hot on Ganne’s heels, however, is local entrant Kathryn Ha of Roanoke. Ha, who is getting the opportunity to play in the older division despite being only 14, shot a 2-under 69 on her home course, which put her in second place.
“I’m really grateful to play in such a competitive field. I just wanted to go out and have fun and let the putts come,” Ha said.
The Andrew Lewis Middle School student added that playing on her home course does provide her some advantages.
“I think course knowledge is a big part of shooting a good score. I’ve been studying the greens and doing a lot of homework here. That was helping me today,” Ha said.
On the boys side, Ben James of Milford, Connecticut, jumped out to a two-shot lead on the field posting a 5-under 66.
Five golfers were tied for second at 3-under 68 including Lord Botetourt sophomore Ashton Harper. Harper, 15, was playing in the older division for the first time after participating in the under 14 tournament in 2019.
“I was excited to get out and play this year. It’s a whole different ballgame when you’re in the older age group,” Harper said. “I left some shots out there today, but overall, I feel pretty good. I just want to repeat the same round tomorrow.”
The boys field of 90 will be cut down to 60 after the completion of Saturday’s second round.
In the under 14 boys division, Blacksburg’s Jake Albert and Boones Mill’s Carson Moore were part of a five-way tie for first after the opening round. Albert and Moore each finished at even par on the day on the par-71 course.
In the under 14 girls division, Roanoke’s Ashnoor Kaur broke out to an early lead with a 3-over 74, which put her three shots ahead of her closest competitor. Roanoke’s Alisa Davidov shot 81 and was tied for sixth.