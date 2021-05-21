Roanoke's Ha in 2nd after first round of Scott Robertson golf tournament

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 event to be canceled last spring, junior golfers from around the country have returned to the Roanoke Valley this weekend for the 37th Annual Scott Robertson Memorial Tournament.

A field of 167 participants in four age divisions will be hitting the links at the Roanoke Country Club for the three-day event, which began with the first round on Friday morning. Among those in the field will be 30 of the top 100 junior boys in the age 15-18 division and 22 of the top 100 girls in the 15-18 division.

“Last year’s field was shaping up to be incredibly strong and fortunately that rolled over into this year,” tournament administrator Debbie Ferguson said. “It reminds me a lot of the 2006 field, which had 10 young men who went on to play on the PGA Tour.”

Among the participants in 2006 were 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Blacksburg High School graduate Lanto Griffin.

Even with the postponement of last year’s tourney, interest in this year’s event remained high. Tournament officials received just over 500 applications for 165 available spots and when the field was completed a total of 27 states had at least one representative along with 10 countries.