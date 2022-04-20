Roanoke's Rail Yard Dawgs hope their Mr. Hyde stays in hiding for Thursday's playoff game

Having already vanquished the top seed in the SPHL playoffs, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs needn’t concern themselves with being overwhelmed by any opponent.

Except, perhaps, one.

“The only team that we don’t match up well against is ourselves,” Roanoke forward Mac Jansen said this week. “If we get in our own heads and get away from the game that we play.”

Oh, their fans have seen it.

As streaky as anybody in the SPHL this season, the Dawgs hope to stay on one of the good runs when they open their best-of-three semifinals series against Huntsville at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at the Berglund Center.

The Dawgs are coming off back-to-back quarterfinal victories over top-seeded Knoxville in which they played exceptionally fast and controlled the action from start to finish. But they’re only weeks removed from an 0-9 road trip and posted losing records in October, February and March.

“It’s a long season,” said Jansen, whose team peaked in the regular season with a 7-1-2 December. “You’re going to have your ups and downs. Fortunately for us, we brought it together in the games that mattered.

“We’ve had games where we’ve looked like [the past weekend] this year. Not for a full 60-minute game, but for spurts and periods. And then we’ve had games where we’ve been on the other end and haven’t looked real good.”

Roanoke coach Dan Bremner has experienced his share of frustration this season with the team’s inconsistent play. But he sensed a breakthrough on Saturday night, when the players essentially “coached themselves” on their way to a 5-1 rout at the Berglund Center.

Even better? He felt the same thing the next day in Roanoke’s 3-1 road win.

“Saturday was one of those easy games to do that in,” Bremner said. “When everything’s going well, it’s easy to coach each other up. When a mistake is made and you’re up by four, you can talk to each other pretty easily.

“Now, in a tighter game when maybe some of the calls weren’t going our way and we’re only up by a goal and everything, it’s much more tense. When both teams have their life on the line in an elimination game, it’s much more intense, and sometimes you can see that not received as well. It’s more difficult to keep your composure. The guys did a great job.”

They’ll look to continue to do so against second-seeded Huntsville, which finished just four points behind Knoxville in the regular-season standings. The Havoc swept Evansville in their quarterfinal series and feature two of the league’s top scorers in Sy Nutkevitch (70 points) and Jacob Barber (63).

“Across the board, they’re pretty similar” to Knoxville, said Dawgs captain Travis Armstrong. “They’re a fast-paced team. They like to stretch the play. They like to think offense right off the bat. As soon as they get the puck on their stick, they’re flying into the zone and turning on the offense right away.”

The Dawgs team that showed up last weekend could no doubt keep up. But will that be the one fans see?

The franchise is looking to create a festive atmosphere at the Berglund Center on Thursday, cutting the on-site parking fee from $5 to $2 while offering food and beverage specials.

It should be the perfect environment to perpetuate a good streak, but the Dawgs know it’ll take work.

“We’re expecting a huge challenge,” Bremner said. “They’re fast, they’re smart, they’ve got a great hockey IQ. They’ve got guys that can score. They’ve got guys that can play D. They’re a great team top to bottom, and it’s going to be an awesome challenge for our group to keep our composure in the same way.”

