Rockbridge County calls temporary halt to high school sports-related activity; Henrico County cancels winter sports

"It's too late by then," Cartolaro said. "If you've got to have eight practice days, it's over."

The 13 public high schools in the Alleghany and Roanoke Health Districts — covering Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, Botetourt County, Craig County, Alleghany County, and Covington — will use Virginia Department of Health metrics to determine whether they will practice and play winter sports, making decisions by noon each week.

Franklin County also is using a similar approach.

None of the localities involved is close to satisying the three rolling metrics — the number of new cases per 1,000 population in the last 14 days, the percent change in new cases per 1,000 population in the last seven days and the percent positive RT-PCR tests in the last 14 days.

Lord Botetourt athletic director Chuck Pound said his school plans to hold basketball practice but it will be under the VHSL's Phase II guidelines with no shared equipment and participants separated by at least 10 feet of distance.

The Botetourt AD does not anticipate the winter sports season opening this month.

"I think the best-case scenario is the middle of January," Pound said.

