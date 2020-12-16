Rockbridge County first Timesland public school division to cancel winter sports

Rockbridge County’s Aaron Bruce was the 2020 Timesland wrestling coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Region 3C championship.

Bruce was optimistic about the 2020-21 season with returning state champion Seth Youngblood at 160 pounds and state runner-up David Allio back at 285.

However, Bruce was not surprised the season was canceled.

“I probably saw it coming for a while,” he said. “Ever since the thing hit in [March], I just couldn’t see them letting us pack 20 wrestlers into a wrestling room and practice for two hours.”

While some Timesland schools are taking a week-by-week approach to the winter sports season based on the number of coronavirus cases, Bruce said he felt a sense of relief that Rockbridge County made a decision.

“As a coach, it’s almost a weight being lifted off my shoulders,” he said. “I’m not happy it’s canceled but it just weighed so heavy on me in the preseason, not wanting to set these kids up for failure and by encouraging them and saying, ‘We’re going to do it,’ and then at the end say no.

“But the flip side was, ‘Am I failing them miserably if I don’t pump them up and my kids are not prepared?’ At least now we can move on.”