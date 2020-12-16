Rockbridge County first Timesland public school division to cancel winter sports

Aaron Plogger spent much of the past nine months preparing for his senior year as a member of Rockbridge County High School’s boys basketball team.
Working on individual skills, lifting weights, running sprints, playing for offseason travel teams … all done with an eye toward his final season in a Wildcats uniform.
Plogger’s final season turned out to be 2019-20.
Late Tuesday night, he and his teammates — along with athletes on the wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field squads — learned that Rockbridge County school officials canceled the upcoming VHSL winter sports season because of a high number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
While Rockbridge County became the first Timesland public school to opt out of winter sports, Plogger was not shocked.
Valley District rival Harrisonburg made the same move earlier this fall, and Plogger was dreading the next shoe that was about to fall.
“It’s kind of what I expected with COVID,” he said. “I didn’t expect Rockbridge would be playing anywhere. It’s kind of disappointing when you work so hard through the summer to help your team and end up not getting to play.”
Plogger’s father is former Rockbridge County boys coach Darrell Plogger, who resigned after the 2019-20 season so he could step back and view his son’s senior year from a different perspective.
Now there is no senior season.
Aaron Plogger had a part-time job at a local nursing home. He knows plenty about why safety precautions are necessary.
Losing his senior year of basketball on top of a junior season of lacrosse canceled by COVID is still a tough pill to swallow.
“I understand the risk of it. I understand that side of it,” the Rockbridge teen said.
“It’s not like everybody’s not playing. The few that aren’t playing, honestly are just missing out. We were only going to have 25 people in the gym anyway and everybody was going to wear a mask. It shouldn’t have been a problem.”
New Rockbridge County boys basketball coach Mike Gale, who also is the school’s athletic director, said he anticipated the county school system’s move after classes were shifted to all-virtual learning in November.
“It was going to be hard to justify not being in school and then playing sports,” Gale said. “I didn’t have much hope. I was hoping things would improve numbers-wise, but it just got worse.
“If I was [a player] going through this, I’d be devastated. I’m disappointed for them. I feel for them. I wish we could play, but I respect the decision and understand why it’s made.”
Rockbridge County’s Aaron Bruce was the 2020 Timesland wrestling coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Region 3C championship.
Bruce was optimistic about the 2020-21 season with returning state champion Seth Youngblood at 160 pounds and state runner-up David Allio back at 285.
However, Bruce was not surprised the season was canceled.
“I probably saw it coming for a while,” he said. “Ever since the thing hit in [March], I just couldn’t see them letting us pack 20 wrestlers into a wrestling room and practice for two hours.”
While some Timesland schools are taking a week-by-week approach to the winter sports season based on the number of coronavirus cases, Bruce said he felt a sense of relief that Rockbridge County made a decision.
“As a coach, it’s almost a weight being lifted off my shoulders,” he said. “I’m not happy it’s canceled but it just weighed so heavy on me in the preseason, not wanting to set these kids up for failure and by encouraging them and saying, ‘We’re going to do it,’ and then at the end say no.
“But the flip side was, ‘Am I failing them miserably if I don’t pump them up and my kids are not prepared?’ At least now we can move on.”
Plogger is left to consider a possible transfer to another school, which under VHSL rules would require the family to move.
With hopes of playing college basketball perhaps at the Division III level, attending prep school next fall is an option.
“I want to have my senior season somewhere,” he said.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123
