Austyn Roudebush was in goal for two of Roanoke’s three shutout victories during the regular season.

It was fitting he was in front of the net for the clean sheet that moved the Rail Yard Dawgs into the President’s Cup Playoffs semifinals.

Roudebush recorded 32 saves, Gehrett Sargis scored the go-ahead goal for the second straight game, and the Rail Yard Dawgs completed the quarterfinal round sweep of Evansville with a 4-0 win Saturday evening inside the Berglund Center.

Roanoke, the No. 4 seed, won the first two games of the best-of-three series to lock its spot into the semifinal round. It joined third-seeded Huntsville in the next round.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hadn’t claimed a shutout victory since a road triumph over Huntsville on March 10.

Roudebush ensured a clean ledger by turning away Evansville’s attack. The Thunderbolts recorded 19 shots through the first two periods, then unleashed 13 more over the final 20 minutes.

Roanoke took the lead for good on Sargis’ unassisted goal at the 17:39 mark of the first period.

Matt O’Dea scored on the power play less than four minutes into the second period for an insurance goal. Billy Vizzo scored at the 15:57 mark of the second period and Alex DiCarlo added the final tally midway through the third period.

Nine of the game’s 17 penalties came in the third period. Seven came on scrum with a little more than three minutes remaining that resulted in three players receiving 10-minute misconduct penalties.

Roanoke’s O’Dea and CJ Stubbs and Evansville’s Dillon Hill and Matthew Hobbs were assessed roughing penalties. The scrum continued with O’Dea, Hobbs and Evanville’s Riley MacRae being given 10-minute misconduct penalties.

MacRae and O’Dea were cited for continuing the altercation. Hobbs was whistled for inciting an opponent.