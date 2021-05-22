 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salem beats Fredericksburg 4-1
0 comments

Salem beats Fredericksburg 4-1

{{featured_button_text}}
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Joe Davis went 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Fredericksburg Nationals 4-1 on Saturday at FredNats Ballpark.

The Sox (10-7) have won seven of nine, while Fredericksburg (1-16) has the worst record in the minors.

Trailing 1-0 entering the sixth inning, the Sox scored the tying and go-ahead runs on wild pitches by Fredericksburg pitcher Pedro Gonzalez.

Jordan DiValerio, Brandon Walter and Cody Scroggins combined to throw six innings of scoreless relief for Salem.

ON DECK: The Sox and FredNats conclude their six-game series at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert