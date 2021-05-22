Salem beats Fredericksburg 4-1

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Joe Davis went 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Fredericksburg Nationals 4-1 on Saturday at FredNats Ballpark.
The Sox (10-7) have won seven of nine, while Fredericksburg (1-16) has the worst record in the minors.
Trailing 1-0 entering the sixth inning, the Sox scored the tying and go-ahead runs on wild pitches by Fredericksburg pitcher Pedro Gonzalez.
Jordan DiValerio, Brandon Walter and Cody Scroggins combined to throw six innings of scoreless relief for Salem.
ON DECK: The Sox and FredNats conclude their six-game series at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
