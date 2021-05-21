Salem falls, 2-1, as FredNats snap 15-game skid

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Karlo Seijas threw seven shutout innings as Fredericksburg finally earned its first win of the season, defeating the Salem Red Sox 2-1 on Friday at FredNats Ballpark.

The Sox (9-7) lost for just the second time in eight games, while Fredericksburg (1-15) had been the last winless team in the minors.

Seijas allowed only three hits and no walks while striking out eight. The Sox scored their lone run with two outs in the ninth, when Gilberto Jimenez and Nicholas Northcut hit back-to-back doubles. Alex Erro then struck out to end the game.

The FredNats scored single runs in the second and third, with the decisive tally scoring on a wild pitch.

ON DECK: The Sox and Nationals continue their six-game series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.