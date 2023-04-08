Salem scored the game’s final seven runs, highlighted by a three-run seven inning, to defeat Delmarva 10-2 Saturday evening in the finale of the three-game series at Carilion Clinic Field.

Lyonell James went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. He was one of three players with a multi-hit performance (Roman Anthony and Allan Castro had two hits apiece), and Stiven Mejicano drove in two runs.

The Red Sox (1-2) allowed 26 runs in the two losses to open the season against the Shorebirds (2-1), and four Salem pitchers combined to hold Delmarva to four hits Saturday night.

Salem starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz did not allow a hit and walked five over three innings.

Luis De La Rosa (1-0), Brock Bell and Nathan Landry combined to strike out seven over the final six innings. De La Rosa allowed runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but he and the other two relief pitchers surrendered only one hit over the final four frames.

Salem returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday to open a six-game road series against Carolina.