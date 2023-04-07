Samuel Basallo and Elio Prado had three hits and two RBIs apiece as Delmarva spoiled Salem’s season opener at Carilion Clinic Field with an 11-7 win Thursday evening.

The Shorebirds (1-0) scored four times in the first inning to chase Salem starter Luis Perales, who recorded only two outs and faced seven batters.

Perales (0-1), a 19-year-old prospect, allowed four earned runs on four hits and struck out two.

The Red Sox (0-1) rallied to cut the deficit to 7-6 in the sixth inning on RBI singles from Miguel Bleis and Allan Castro.

Delmarva scored twice in the seventh and added two more runs in the ninth on Prado’s two-run homer for insurance runs.

Bleis went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Castro added three hits and two RBIs.