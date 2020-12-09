Salem Red Sox get official word: They're safe

The Salem Red Sox officially have survived MLB’s minor league contraction plan.

The Boston Red Sox announced on Wednesday the four teams they are inviting for continued minor league affiliation: the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A), the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A), the Greenville Drive (High A) and the Salem Red Sox (Single-A).

Greenville and Salem essentially are swapping their rungs on the organizational ladder. The Lowell Spinners, who had served as a short-season affiliate for Boston since 1996, did not make the cut, as MLB looks to save money by reducing the number of affiliated teams.

Baseball America first broke the news in October 2019 that MLB was looking to cut the number of teams from 162 to 120 — four for each of the 30 parent clubs. Invitations went out to 119 teams on Wednesday, ending a tense wait for some and confirming the disappointment for others. One invitation is stil pending.

Although Pulaski lost its affiliation with the Yankees, joining the new amateur Appalachian League in September, Salem was never believed to be on the chopping block.