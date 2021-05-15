Salem Red Sox pounce early again, win third straight

Gilberto Jimenez and Alex Erro had two hits apiece as the Salem Red Sox jumped on Lynchburg early for the third straight night and held on for a 5-3 victory on Saturday at Haley Toyota Field.

The Sox (6-5) have won three straight after Lynchburg (8-3) took the first two games of this series.

Salem grabbed a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on run-scoring hits by Will Dalton, Joe Davis and Alex Erro. Nick Decker then stole home to make it 4-0, giving the Sox 14 first-inning runs over the past three games.

Neither team scored after the fourth inning, as Salem relievers Robert Kwiatkowski (1-0) and Casey Cobb combined to throw five scoreless frames, allowing just three hits.

ON DECK: The Sox and Hillcats conclude their six-game series at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Haley Toyota Field.

