Salem Sox salvage split of 6-game series with Fredericksburg

SALEM — Aldo Ramirez threw five strong innings, and leadoff hitter Nick Yorke had three of Salem's eight hits as the Red Sox (19-17) salvaged a split of their six-game series against Fredericksburg (11-25) with a 5-0 victory Sunday at Haley Toyota Field.

Ramirez (1-1) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Left-hander Brandon Walter gave up just one hit with one strikeout in three innings of relief. Right-hander Cody Scroggins pitched the ninth, striking out two.

Designated hitter Jaxx Groshans gave Salem a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, scoring Yorke. In the third, the duo combined again to plate two more runs for the Sox, with Yorke hitting an RBI double and Groshans adding an RBI single.

Yorke scored on a fielder's choice in the fifth to push the lead to 4-0, and Stephen Scott added a run scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Salem and Fredericksburg split a doubleheader Saturday, with the Nationals winning 7-0 and the Red Sox rallying for a 6-4 victory in the nightcap. In Game 1, Jackson Coutts fueled a five-run fourth inning for Fredericksburg with a two-run double. In Game 2, Scott hit a go-ahead, two-run homer as part of a three-run sixth for Salem.

ON DECK: Salem travels to Delmarva for a six-game set, starting Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.